13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 18:26 IST

A 13-year-old girl in Berhampur city of Odisha’s Ganjam district was allegedly gang-raped by three men, including one she knew, for close to 36 hours after being abducted, police said on Monday.

The Class 8 student had gone out to relieve herself late on January 10 when she was approached by a local man, Danara, who asked her to come with him. Even though the girl knew Danara, a college-going guy, she refused to accompany him.

“When she refused, he called his two friends who abducted her and took her to an isolated house. They reportedly offered her a cold drink. Later, the three took turns to sexually assault her,” Berhampur’s superintendent of police Pinak Mishra said quoting the first information report (FIR).

“The girl told us that she was held hostage for close to 36 hours in Chikiti area of Ganjam district. The accused dumped her near her house yesterday (Sunday) in a critical condition,” Mishra added.

Acting on a complaint by her maternal uncle, Sunapur Marine police lodged a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, as well relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has now been transferred to a women’s police station.

Police said three men, including Danara, have been detained in this connection. They will be arrested after police get reports of the medical examination of the victim.

She was rushed her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in a critical condition on Sunday evening by her family. A doctor who attended to her said the girl is stable now.

The survivor’s statement has been recorded and she would be presented before a local magistrate soon, officials said.

She lives with her grandparents as after her father’s death, her mother moved away for work.