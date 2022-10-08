Home / World News / North Korea fires ballistic missile amid tensions over US-led military exercises

Updated on Oct 08, 2022 11:15 PM IST

The Japanese government also says North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile.

Representational Image(AP)
AP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made early Sunday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The launch, the North’s sixth round of weapons tests in two weeks, came hours after the United States and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast. The drills involved an U.S. aircraft carrier.

North Korea’s military warned Saturday that the U.S. redeployment of the aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security.

north korea
