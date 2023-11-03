'No ceasefire till Hamas...': Netanyahu clarifies as Blinken visits Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday told the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he will not halt the fight against the Hamas terror group without "the release of our hostages".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (REUTERS)

Netanyahu also quashed all the reports of Israel allowing entry of fuel to Gaza and said, "We will not enable the entry of fuel to Gaza."

He said he told Blinken that "Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the release of our hostages. Israel will not enable the entry of fuel to Gaza and opposes sending money to the Strip."

In a brief televised statement before the start of Shabbat (the Jewish Day of Rest), promised that the victory would be "sharp and clear" and would "resonate for generations."

Netanyahu also said that Israel's enemies aim to destroy the country and will fail and affirmed that Israel won't stop until victory, he said, specified that this means "to destroy Hamas, return of the hostages and the restoration of security for our citizens and children."

Hailing Israeli troops, he also warned Israel's "enemies in the north" not to make the costly mistake of escalating the war. "You cannot imagine how much this will cost you."

"Our forces are working in all the arenas. We will be loud and clear. Our enemies will be defeated and we will not stop until victory and achieving all our goals... In the north, I say to our enemies: don't make a mistake. A mistake will cost you dearly," Netanyahu said.

Regarding Blinken's visit, he said he appreciates it and values the support of President Biden and the US. He added that he showed Blinken footage of Hamas atrocities, which the secretary mentioned in his press conference earlier.

He noted that Israel has lost hundreds of civilians and soldiers on and since October 7 -- wonderful fighters, incredible Israelis... people who blocked these monsters with their bodies."

"We are trying to fight with minimal danger to our warriors, but we will do whatever is needed to defeat our enemies," he stated.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the third time since Israel declared war on the terrorist organisation Hamas.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are meeting for the third time since the outbreak of the war, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv," read a post on the official X handle of the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

Blinken and Netanyahu met privately before holding an extended meeting together with the War Cabinet.

"At the start of the expanded meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu showed @SecBlinken and his delegation clips of the footage prepared by the IDF Spokesperson which depict the horrors and the massacre perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office posted from its X handle.

Meanwhile, Israel Air Force (IAF) said that many terrorists who fired at IDF forces were eliminated in cooperation with ground forces and the Air Force.

IDF fighters identified a terrorist squad that came out of a tunnel shaft and directed an Air Force aircraft that attacked and eliminated the squad.

