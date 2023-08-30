News / World News / No chance of international investigation into Wagner's Prigozhin crash: Kremlin

No chance of international investigation into Wagner's Prigozhin crash: Kremlin

Reuters |
Aug 30, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry said that Russia's investigation took into account the possibility that the crash had been caused deliberately.

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that the probe into the plane crash which killed Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last week was a Russian investigation, and that there could be no question of an international investigation.

A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia.(Reuters)
A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia.(Reuters)

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry said that Russia's investigation took into account the possibility that the crash had been caused deliberately.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out