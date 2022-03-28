Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'No,' clarifies Biden when asked if he called for Russia regime change over Kyiv
world news

'No,' clarifies Biden when asked if he called for Russia regime change over Kyiv

Ukraine war: US secretary of state Antony Blinken was in Jerusalem on Sunday but he too made it a point to put things in perspective.
US President Joe Biden speaks outside the Royal Castle about the Russian war in Ukraine March 26, 2022, in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Swati Bhasin

US president Joe Biden's latest Russia remark - albeit made in a state of exasperation - has led to a series of clarifications since Saturday. On his visit to Poland, the US president had said about Russia's Vladimir Putin: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." He was meeting the refugees from the war-hit Ukraine. Shortly after, the White House clarified that he did not mean by a regime change.

Biden replied with a plain "no" on Sunday when he was questioned if he meant that Moscow should have a new government. His response came when he left a church service in Washington and was urged by a reporter for a reply amid the controversy, news agency Reuters reported.

During his Poland visit, the first to a NATO nation since the start of the Ukraine war in February,  Biden - when nudged about his opinion of Putin - had said: “He is a butcher”. 

A day later, France's Emmanuel Macron said the West “needs to be factual” to make sure the “situation does not get out of control”.  “If we want to do that, we can't escalate either in words or actions,” Macron was quoted as saying in a report, when asked about Biden's comments. 

RELATED STORIES

US secretary of state Antony Blinken was in Jerusalem on Sunday but he too made it a point to put things in perspective. "I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia - or anywhere else, for that matter."

It has been 33 days since the Kremlin launched an offensive in Ukraine and targeted major cities. Since then, it has been accused of multiple war crimes with nearly 3.7 million people in the country forced out of their homes. Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging US-led NATO alliance for closing skies to stop the bombing.

While Biden has committed aid, both military support and humanitarian relief, the US president has voiced his reservation against a "no-fly" zone.

The US has been leading the world too in terms of punitive measures against the Kremlin.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP