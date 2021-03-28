Home / World News / No crowds at Holy Week ceremonies due to Covid-19 crisis
No crowds at Holy Week ceremonies due to Covid-19 crisis

Pope Francis traditionally leads a Palm Sunday procession through St. Peter’s Square and then celebrates an outdoor Mass for tens of thousands of faithful.
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Only about 120 faithful, including nuns and a few families, attended and were socially-distanced.(AFP file photo. Representative image)

Pope Francis is celebrating solemn Holy Week ceremonies for a second straight year without the usual throngs of pilgrims and tourists, kept away by pandemic safety concerns and travel restrictions.

Francis traditionally leads a Palm Sunday procession through St. Peter’s Square and then celebrates an outdoor Mass for tens of thousands of faithful.

But Francis led a Palm Sunday service this year inside St. Peter’s Basilica just as he did last spring. That was just weeks after the Covid-19 outbreak erupted in Italy, which was the first country in the West to be hit by the pandemic.

Only about 120 faithful, including nuns and a few families, attended and were socially-distanced. They wore protective masks as did participants in the procession of 30 red-robed cardinals, but Francis was maskless.

