'No, no, 40 crore': Imran Khan's population gaffe goes viral

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's another on-camera gaffe has gone viral where he confused the population of Pakistan and cited figures which show that Pakistan's population is now fewer than what it was when the country was formed. As he was prompted by someone that the figures he just said were wrong, he resisted and then gave in with a smile -- understanding the mistake he committed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore, today it's 22 crore," Imran Khan said. "It will be 40 lakh," someone prompted from the side to which Imran Khan said, "No no, it's 40 crore." "Ahhhh sorry, 40 lakh," Imran Khan said correcting himself. The video has gone viral at a time Pakistan is facing worst flood in its recent history with a toll of 1,100 people including 350 children.

Social media users exclaimed whether Pakistan is in a position to lead the world in the area of birth control.

Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges on Thursday was extended by a Pakistani court for two weeks. The bail was approved until September 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON