'No one will be harmed, except...': Bangladesh air chief marshal's plea amid protests after Dhaka jet crash in school

Bangladesh's Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan has urged citizens not to pay attention to rumours about the Dhaka plane crash. The chief marshal's statement to reporters comes amid students' protests in the country after the Bangladesh Air Force's jet crash on July 21 that killed 31 people, mostly students. Students shout slogans during a protest near secretariat against the crash of a Bangladesh air force training jet into a school, demanding accountability, compensation for victims' families and the halt of training flights, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, (AP)

“Please do not listen to any rumours on social media. A strong air force is essential for the sovereignty of the country. Please do not weaken this pillar of our sovereignty by spreading rumours. Like all of you, we are also heartbroken,” the Air Chief was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

Speaking to reporters after the funeral of Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, the pilot of the ill-fated F-7 fighter jet, the Air Chief condemned the unrest around Milestone School and College in Uttara, where the crash occurred.

On Tuesday, protests around the crash site erupted as students called on the interim government to release the actual death toll after the incident.

The students also called on the military to halt the use of "outdated and unsafe" trainer aircraft.

“The exact number of people killed and injured must be made public,” an ex-student of the school told AP.

Also Read | Chinese jets, encroachment: With 27 BAF crashes over 30 years; Experts look for reasons behind Dhaka jet crash

In his plea to the protesting students, the Air Chief stated that they are not hiding any information regarding the crash.

"From whom would we hide information? You are the people of our country. An accident is an accident. We are trying to bring the situation fully under control. If unrest continues, no one else will be harmed, except for our country,” he added.

31 killed after jet crashes in Dhaka school

At least 31 people have been killed, including students, after a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into the campus of Milestone School and Campus in Uttara, Dhaka.

Furthermore, around 171 people, majority of whom were students aged between eight to 14 years old, were injured in the accident.

The plane crash is one of the deadliest plane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent history.

As per the statement from the Bangladeshi military, the fighter jet, a Chinese made F-7BGI, reportedly experienced a “technical malfunction” moments after takeoff from the A.K. Khandaker air force base at 1:06PM on Monday.