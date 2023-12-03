Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / No prisoner exchange with Israel until there is ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas says

No prisoner exchange with Israel until there is ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas says

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Dec 03, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Hamas demands ceasefire in Gaza before releasing Israeli hostages.

Deputy Hamas chief Saleh Al-Arouri told the pan-Arab Al Jazeera TV on Saturday that no more prisoners would be exchanged with Israel until there was a ceasefire in Gaza.

This long exposure picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows explosions in the Palestinian territory during Israeli strikes as battles resumed between Israel and Hamas militants on December 2, 2023. (AFP)

Arouri said the hostages still being held captive by Hamas were Israeli soldiers and civilian men who had previously served in the Israeli army.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He said they would not be freed unless there was a ceasefire and all Palestinian detainees were also released.

"Let the war take its course. This decision is final. We will not compromise on it," Arouri said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel ceasefire hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP