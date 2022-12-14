No proposals for 'Christmas ceasefire' in Ukraine: Russia

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had not received any proposals about a "Christmas ceasefire" in Ukraine.

Read more: Vladimir Putin 'moved in bunker' as major flu outbreak hits Kremlin: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called earlier this week on Russia to start withdrawing its troops from his country by Christmas as the first step towards a peace deal in the conflict, which has been raging for almost 10 months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON