No proposals for 'Christmas ceasefire' in Ukraine: Russia
Published on Dec 14, 2022 04:08 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called earlier this week on Russia to start withdrawing its troops from his country by Christmas.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had not received any proposals about a "Christmas ceasefire" in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called earlier this week on Russia to start withdrawing its troops from his country by Christmas as the first step towards a peace deal in the conflict, which has been raging for almost 10 months.
