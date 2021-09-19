No respect: Afghan rights commission says Taliban using its cars, computers, other assets

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in a statement on Saturday that the Taliban are showing a complete ‘disregard’ for human rights, zero willingness to respect the commission's mandate and independence even though it has continued running its Afghanistan office amid a precarious situation following the fall of Kabul to the Islamist group. Not only have the Taliban occupied the commission's offices, but they are also using its cars, computers, and other assets – indicating a total lack of respect for the human rights groups working in the war-torn land.

“Since August 15, the AIHRC continues in office but has been unable to fulfil its duties to the Afghan people,” the statement read. “All AIHRC buildings have been occupied by Taliban forces, who have also made appointments and used AIHRC assets such as cars and computers.”

The AIHRC demanded that the Taliban “respect” the independence of the commission and its staff and all the human rights defenders based in the country, all of who have been working tirelessly to protect the rights of the Afghan people.

The organisation also highlighted the reported attacks on its female staff by the Taliban rulers. “Given the restrictions by the Taliban on women’s employment and role in public life, we fear the Taliban would not allow female staff to continue to carry out their duties, including at a leadership level. This is unacceptable: the AIHRC cannot protect the rights of all Afghans if it cannot protect the rights of its female staff,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, the UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said on Friday that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is ‘pretty desperate’ and called for urgent aid to the country. During a press conference in Islamabad, Grandi stressed that food, medicines, shelter, and other necessities are needed urgently in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), specifying the importance of “equal and meaningful participation” of women in public life.