'No return home' for Sussexes as Prince William prepares for throne, report claims

As the British monarchy anticipates the future reign of Prince William, reports suggest that he is already considering the implications for his brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

FILE - From left, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, (AP)

The relationship between the two brothers has been strained for years, with no resolution in sight. A significant point of contention was the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare,’ where he alleges a physical altercation with Prince William at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties nearly four years ago and have since been residing in California, engaging in various projects, including collaborations with Netflix.

The Express reported that Prince William’s accession to the throne is unlikely to mend the rift with the Sussexes.

“William is already planning for when he becomes King, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family. The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely,” the report revealed.

Royal Family is now focusing on the job in hand

The Royal Family has recently demonstrated solidarity, particularly at a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles, which was attended by the Queen, Prince William, and Kate. This event is traditionally seen as the commencement of the holiday season for the royal family.

Despite recent controversies, including allegations of racially insensitive remarks concerning Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, royal aides emphasized that it was “business as usual” for the monarchy.

The Diplomatic Corps reception, a highlight of the royal calendar, was held in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace, welcoming over 500 members. The royals presented a united front, captured in a photograph from the event. The Princess of Wales, Kate, was particularly striking in a pink Jenny Packham gown and the diamond-encrusted Lover’s Knot tiara, a favorite of Princess Diana’s.

The Queen donned a cream embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare, complemented by the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, a diamond brooch known as a stomacher, and a diamond bracelet that belonged to the late Queen.

A royal aide commented on the current focus of the Royal Family, stating, “We are very much focused on the job in hand.”

The royal family is also preparing for the Princess of Wales’ annual carol concert, ‘Together at Christmas,’ to be held at Westminster Abbey. The concert is a gesture of gratitude towards those who support infants, children, and families within the community across the UK.

