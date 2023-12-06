Meghan Markle wears diamond bracelet gifted by King Charles after ‘racist royals’ drama

Meghan Markle was spotted during a casual outing on Monday for the first time since the “racist” royal row. The Duchess of Sussex was seen walking on Santa Barbara streets near her Montecito home in California as per the US Sun. She was seen smiling as she was out and about to get some exercise. Although the nature of her outing was casual, she wore a diamond bracelet, which was a gift from her father-in-law King Charles. Meghan Markle was first seen wearing the diamond bracelet from King Charles in 2018(Getty Images)

Only a week ago, King Charles and Kate Middleton were named as “racist” royals in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie's tell-all book Endgame. The fact that Meghan chose to wear the bracelet right after the scandal has led to mixed opinions with some suggesting it may be a sign of saying sorry.

The sparkly bracelet designed by royal warrant holders Bentley & Skinner features 2.6 carats of diamonds. The former actress first debuted it the night before her wedding and shortly wore it again at a royal garden party. She last wore the bracelet during the 2022 Invictus Games.

However, according to a royal expert as per the outlet, Meghan's choice of jewellery may be a “sign of victory” to “show she'd won.” Angela Levin said, “I think she’s wearing it as a sign of victory - it’s not to say: ‘I’m really sorry’.” “I think it’s a nasty, spiteful thing. I thought if there was going to be an apology she would have got it out straight away - it looks as if she won’t,” the expert added.

For her recent outing, Meghan kept the look casual as she donned black leggings and a black sweater. She added a touch of contrast with a green baseball cap and paired the sporty ensemble with New Balance shoes. She accessorised the look with a pair of Krewe sunglasses and kept her hair in a braid.