No Stephen Colbert/ Jimmy Kimmel or new episodes of these US shows because…

ByMallika Soni
Jun 30, 2023 07:24 PM IST

Unionized actors could also strike alongside the writers prompting fears that the shutdown may continue for a longer time.

Late-night US talk shows have been put on a long-term hiatus as a strike by Hollywood writers neared the two-month mark, pausing production of scripted shows as well as films. Unionized actors could also strike alongside the writers prompting fears that the shutdown may continue for a longer time.

These shows have been cancelled due to the writers strike:

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel.(AFP)

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — NBC

Late Night With Seth Myers — NBC

Saturday Night Live — NBC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — HBO

Some shows have also paused work amid the longstanding strike. These are:

Stranger Things — Netflix

Cobra Kai — Netflix

Big Mouth — Netflix

American Horror Story— FX

Yellowjackets — Showtime

Billions — Showtime

The Chi — Showtime

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight — HBO

Hacks— Max

Penguin — Max

Duster— Max

1923 — Paramount

Severance — Apple TV

Metropolis — Apple TV

Daredevil: Born Again — Disney

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Abbott Elementary — ABC

Family Guy— Fox

American Dad — Fox

