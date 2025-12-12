Nobel laureate Machado feared for her life leaving Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, feared for her life during her secret journey from Venezuela to Norway to receive the award, she said on Friday. Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado speaks during a press conference in Oslo, Norway December 11, 2025.(REUTERS)

"There were moments when I felt that there was a real risk to my life, and it was also a very spiritual moment because, in the end, I simply felt that I was in God's hands and that whatever would be, would be," she told reporters in Oslo.

She declined to give precise details about how she managed to leave Venezuela, where she has lived in hiding since last year, to protect those involved -- following dramatic accounts of her journey in US media.

"We did get support from the United States government to get here," Machado told a press conference on Thursday, when asked by AFP about whether Washington had helped.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that she wore a wig and a disguise on the high-risk journey, leaving her hide-out in a Caracas suburb on Monday for a coastal fishing village, where she took a fishing skiff across the Caribbean Sea to Curacao.

The newspaper said the US military was informed to avoid the boat being targeted by airstrikes, given Washington's attempts to pile pressure on Venezuela with a major naval buildup in the region and strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that Machado and the small crew of the skiff had been left drifting after their GPS fell overboard in rough seas and a backup failed.

As a result she did not meet the extraction team at the designated pickup point, prompting a search to find her in the Gulf of Venezuela.

In an interview with CBS News, Bryan Stern, who heads a nonprofit rescue organisation, recalled meeting Machado out at sea after she left Venezuela.

She boarded his boat for a 13-14 hour journey to an undisclosed location to catch a plane as part of a mission planned just four days earlier, CBS reported.

Stern described a "scary" and very wet boat trip in the middle of the night.

"The sea conditions were ideal for us, but certainly not water that you would want to be on ... the higher the waves, the harder it is for radar to see," Stern said.

A representative for Machado confirmed that Stern's company, Grey Bull Rescue Foundation, was behind the operation that began on Tuesday, CBS said.