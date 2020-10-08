e-paper
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020

The announcement comes after years of controversy and scandal for the world’s pre-eminent literary accolade.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:40 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Yale.edu)
         

American poet Louise Glück won 2020 Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday.

The announcement comes after years of controversy and scandal for the world’s pre-eminent literary accolade.

In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners, and sparked a mass exodus of members.

Last year’s choice of Austrian novelist Peter Handke also unleashed a flood of criticism, leaving many wondering how it could award a writer known for supporting Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic in the Balkan wars and playing down his army’s atrocities.

The Academy defended its choice of Handke as one based solely on literary merit.

Still to come are prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of peace and economics.

PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India's support for Afghan peace process
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Realty sector picking up in Mumbai metropolitan region, says report
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
India's sulfur dioxide emissions see first decline in 4 years
BJP govt to stay for 30-35 yrs if Vivekananda's pictures hung at homes: Tripura CM
Bihar assembly election: Rama Singh yet to join RJD; party fields his wife from Manhar
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
