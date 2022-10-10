In case you missed it: A recap of Nobel prizes 2022

The Nobel prizes were announced this week with the medicine award given on Monday followed by physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize was announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10. Here's a quick recap of the Nobel prizes 2022:

Nobel prize for medicine: Svante Pääbo

The Nobel Prize 2022 for medicine or physiology was awarded to Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution," the Nobel Prize committee said. Read more

Nobel prize for physics: Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for “development of experimental tools that has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology.” Read more

Nobel prize for chemistry: Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless

Nobel prize in chemistry was awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for their work related to click and bioorthogonal chemistry. Read more

Nobel prize for literature: Annie Ernaux

The Nobel prize in literature for the year 2022 was awarded to Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”, the Nobel prize committee said. Read more

Nobel peace prize: Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties

Nobel peace prize was awarded to Ales Bialiatski and two organisations Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. Read more

Nobel prize for economics: Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig

Nobel prize for economics was awarded to US based researches Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig for their work on banks and financial crisis. Read more

