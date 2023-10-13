'Nobody really knows what’s underground': What is Gaza Metro protecting Hamas

As Israel on Friday, the sixth day of the ongoing war with Hamas, indicated its intent to go all guns blazing into Gaza to flush out Hamas militants, Gaza Metro -- a network under the city -- is in the discussion. According to experts, it is a challenge to the Israeli forces as a ground invasion into Gaza would inevitably mean the Israeli forces will have to walk into the labyrinth laid down by Hamas. While the exit from the maze could be difficult, it would lead to massive casualties on both sides.

What is Gaza Metro?

A 2014 photo of an Israeli army officer during an army-organised tour for journalists in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, (Reuters)

This underground network is called Gaza Metro by Israel. It is beneath a territory which is only 41 km long and 10km wide, a BBC report said. But the secret tunnel is longer than 41 km as it has labyrinths. In 2021, the Israeli Defense Forces claimed it destroyed more than 100km of tunnels in air strikes. Hamas claims the network is more than 500 km long. Harel Chorev, a Palestinian historian, told CNBC that nobody actually knows what's underground.

'One layer for civilians, another layer for Hamas'

Gaza strip has one layer for the civilians and another for Hamas -- this is how an IDF spokesperson described the Gaza strip. The layer for Hamas has bunkers, and secret hideouts from where Hamas operates.

How Gaza Metro was constructed

According to the BBC report, the construction began in 2005 before Hamas took control of it. They were meant to smuggle consumer goods to bypass the Israeli blockade. In the later years, they developed into a proper network reaching the towns of Khan Younis, Jabalia and the Shati refugee camp. Some tunnels stretch into Israel, a DailyMail report said.

There are thousands of tunnels underground constructed for long stays of the Hamas leaders though pictures show some are not large enough to stand up straight.

"The tunnels inside Gaza are believed to be as much as 30m (100ft) below the surface and have entrances located on the bottom floors of houses, mosques, schools and other public buildings to allow militants to evade detection," the BBC report said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.