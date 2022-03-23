No-confidence vote: Is Imran Khan using delaying tactics? 10 points

Sooner or later, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be facing a no-confidence motion in the assembly, while the Supreme Court of Pakistan is now examining the issue of disqualification of lawmakers over defection. A five-member bench, headed by chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, will be hearing the presidential reference seeking the top court's opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution, which deals with the disqualification of parliamentarians. The government's approach to the Supreme Court is being seen as Imran Khan delaying the no-confidence motion.

Clock starts ticking on exit of Pak PM Imran Khan

Here are the top 10 updates on the power struggle in Pakistan:

1. The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is likely to be brought on March 25. The no-confidence motion was submitted in the assembly on March 8.

2. Pakistan Democratic Movement on Tuesday claimed Imran Khan's allies are not standing with him. "They (MQM-P) will announce that they are with us in a day or two [...] after meeting the MQM-P leadership, I am completely satisfied that the no-confidence motion will be successful," PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

3. The opposition is preparing for the long march against Imran Khan. The PML-N convoy will depart from Karachi on Wednesday and will start for Islamabad on March 24.

4. Imran Khan has moved the Supreme Court for its opinion on the defection. The government has submitted two interpretations of Article 63-A and has requested the court to advise which they should follow. This may buy some time for Imran Khan.

5. According to the first interpretation, dishonesty by way of defections warrants no pre-emptive action save de-seating the member.

6. The second interpretation has a provision for punishing defectors by lifelong disqualification from the assembly. As long as the Supreme Court does not give a direction in this regard, the no-trust motion may hang in a balance as the lawmakers who have defected from Imran Khan's party ahead of the no-trust vote may not take the risk of lifelong disqualification.

7. The Army has become neutral and, in fact, army chief General Bajwa reportedly told Imran Khan to resign after the Organisation of Islamic Countries conference in Islamabad which began on Tuesday.

8. According to reports, retired General Raheel Sharif was to speak highly of Imran Khan to Bajwa so that Khan can save his chair, but that also went kaput.

9. Pakistan National Assembly has 342 members. Imran Khan requires the support of 172 members ar least to win the no-trust motion. His party claims it has the support of around 192 members, but reports say the claim is untenable as several PTI lawmakers are now holed up in Sindh House.

10. The former allies which have apparently become hostile however can swing to Imran Khan's side if Imran Khan gives in to their demands of removing Usman Buzdar, Punjab's chief minister.

(With agency inputs)