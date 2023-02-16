North Korea bans girls from having same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter: Report

North Korea is reportedly forcing girls and women who share the same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter to change it to something else, Fox News reported. Kim Jong Un's daughter's name is Ju Ae and she is said to be around ten years old.

The report which quotes Radio Free Asia cited two anonymous sources from North Korea - one living in North Pyongyang and the other living in South Pyongyang who said that the local governments have issued orders for women named Ju-ae to change their birth certificates.

“Yesterday, the Ministry of Security in Jeongju City summoned women registered with the resident registration department under the name 'Ju Ae' to the Ministry of Safety to change their names,” the report said adding that authorities said that the names must be changed "within a week."

Earlier as well, North Korea has stopped people from using the same names as its leaders and their immediate families South China Morning Post reported as in 2014, people were urged not use the name of Kim Jong Un.

Kim Jong Un's daughter Ju-ae was recently seen, wearing a white puffer jacket and red shoes while walking in front of a giant black-and-white missile, during North Korea's military parade, leading to reports saying that she was being groomed to succeed him. She was also spotted at a lavish banquet at a military barrack ahead of the parade and was first seen in public last year in November.

Ju-ae is the only one of Kim Jong Un's three children who has been seen in the public.

