Home / World News / North Korea goes Hollywood with dramatic missile launch footage | Watch video
world news

North Korea goes Hollywood with dramatic missile launch footage | Watch video

Leader Kim Jong Un walks towards the camera, flanked by generals, as they prepare to fire the giant Hwasong-17 missile -- Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017.
This picture shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) walking near what state media report says a new type inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM).(AFP)
This picture shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) walking near what state media report says a new type inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM).(AFP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 07:34 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Leather jacket, sunglasses and a gigantic missile: North Korean state media announced the launch of Pyongyang's largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile with an attempt at old-school Hollywood flair on Friday.

Leader Kim Jong Un walks towards the camera, flanked by generals, as they prepare to fire the giant Hwasong-17 missile -- Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017.

Over suspenseful music, the camera cuts between two generals and Kim checking their watches, before, in slow motion, Kim whips off his sunglasses and gives a nod, prompting soldiers to move the enormous missile into position.

The footage -- swiftly remixed into parodies on social media -- also focuses on the missile itself. A dramatic countdown scene leading up to the launch shows soldiers shouting "fire!" as the button for the test is finally pressed.

Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute, said the style of the video shows Pyongyang's increasing confidence in its military capabilities.

"They have gained confidence in their military power to the point where they feel comfortable making it into a movie and enjoying it," he told AFP.

Kim's father and predecessor Kim Jong Il was an avid film fan who ordered the kidnapping of a South Korean film director and an actress in 1978 to help develop the North's cinema industry.

Even now, the impoverished country pours significant resources into movies, although many of its productions are propaganda works extolling the ruling Kim family.

But Pyongyang's latest propaganda video "reminds of Quentin Tarantino's crime film 'Reservoir Dogs' and even 'New World' -- which is a South Korean gangster film", Kim So-young, a film studies professor at Korea National University of Arts, told AFP.

While Friday's state media footage displays clear foreign influence, the Kim regime, in fact, punishes anyone found secretly accessing overseas content.

North Korea last year introduced a new law that sought to stamp out any kind of foreign influence, punishing anyone caught with foreign films or clothing.

Known as the Hwasong-17, the giant ICBM was first unveiled in October 2020 and dubbed a "monster missile" by analysts.

It had never previously been successfully test-fired, and the launch prompted immediate outrage from Pyongyang's neighbours and the United States.

North Korea is already under biting international sanctions for its weapons programmes, and the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting over the launch on Friday.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out