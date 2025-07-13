North Korea offers full support for Russia to ‘tackle’ Ukraine crisis

North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un, have once again vowed full and unconditional support to Russia during its ongoing war with Ukraine. During Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un backed Russia and expressed hopes for a win for the Russian side. Sergey Lavrov's visit to North Korea comes amid deepening ties between the two allies. (via REUTERS)

As per state-agency KCNA, North Korea was "ready to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership as regards the tackling of the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis."

Furthermore, Kim Jong Un expressed "firm belief that the Russian army and people would surely win victory in accomplishing the sacred cause of defending the dignity and basic interests of the country".

Sergey Lavrov's visit to North Korea comes amid deepening ties between the two allies. The foreign minister was welcomed with an "atmosphere full of warm comradely trust" in Wonsan, the coastal city where a tourist resort was recently opened.

Lavrov also hailed Wonsan as "a good tourist attraction", adding that it will be open for Russian tourists very soon.

“We hope it will be popular not only with local citizens, but also with Russians,” said the top Russian diplomat.

Ahead of his meet with Kim Jong Un, the Russian minister met with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui, where Russia expressed its gratitude for the "heroic" North Korean soldiers who have been deployed alongside the Russian military.

Both Moscow and Pyongyang also "emphasised their determination to jointly counter the hegemonic aspirations of extra-regional players, which are leading to escalating tensions in Northeast Asia and throughout the Asia-Pacific region", read an official statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.