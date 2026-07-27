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North Korea rejects denuclearization as Ukraine warns of troops

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister denounced calls for denuclearization, describing the country’s nuclear weapons as its “ultimate shield,” .

Updated on: Jul 27, 2026, 08:12:07 IST
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister denounced calls for denuclearization, describing the country’s nuclear weapons as its “ultimate shield,” state media reported, as Ukraine warned that more North Korean soldiers could join Russia’s war efforts.

Resolute and clear is the DPRK’s stand that nuclear deterrence is the ultimate shield for national sovereignty and the supreme guarantee for defending sovereignty,” Kim Yo Jong said (File Photo/ AFP)
Resolute and clear is the DPRK’s stand that nuclear deterrence is the ultimate shield for national sovereignty and the supreme guarantee for defending sovereignty,” Kim Yo Jong said (File Photo/ AFP)

“Resolute and clear is the DPRK’s stand that nuclear deterrence is the ultimate shield for national sovereignty and the supreme guarantee for defending sovereignty,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried Monday by the official Korean Central News Agency, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Also Read: Why Kim Jong Un is racing to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal

Kim made the comments as she criticized a joint statement by foreign ministers at the ASEAN Regional Forum. She said North Korea’s nuclear status is “final and irreversible,” and that its “nuclear capability will be updated steadily without a momentary stagnation.”

North Korea has been supplying troops and weapons to back Russia’s war against Ukraine, US and South Korean officials have said.

Last week, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who thanked North Korea for supporting his war efforts.

 
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