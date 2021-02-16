North Korea tried to hack Pfizer for vaccine data, Seoul says
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE said in December that documents related to their vaccine development had been targeted in an unlawful cyber attack.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST
North Korea attempted to hack Pfizer Inc. for information on its Covid-19 vaccine and treatments, South Korean lawmakers said Tuesday after a briefing by the country’s spy agency.
Microsoft Corp. said in November hackers from North Korea, as well as Russia, had targeted seven prominent companies working on the Covid-19 vaccine and treatment research. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE said in December that documents related to their vaccine development had been targeted in an unlawful cyber attack.