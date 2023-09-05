North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet Putin in Russia this month: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sep 05, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Kim would travel from Pyongyang, probably by armored train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to travel to Russia in September to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the possibility of supplying weapons for the war in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing U.S. and allied sources.

Kim would travel from Pyongyang, probably by armored train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia, where he would meet with Putin, the newspaper said.

