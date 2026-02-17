Norway scientist skeptical of 'Havana syndrome' develops device to debunk it, develops similar symptoms

A government scientist in Norway built a machine capable of emitting powerful pulses of microwave energy to prove that such devices are harmless to humans, and eventually ended up developing symptoms similar to ‘Havana syndrome’. Those suffering from the syndrome experience long-lasting effects including cognitive challenges, dizziness and nausea. (Pixabay - representational image)

‘Havana syndrome’ is an unexplained malady which has struck hundreds of spies and intelligence officials around the world.

Those suffering from the syndrome experience long-lasting effects including cognitive challenges, dizziness and nausea, which the US government refers to as Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs), the Washington Post reported. Havana syndrome was named so because of the mysterious outbreak of the above symptoms reported by personnel at the US Embassy in Havana in 2016.

The secret test, which took place in 2024, was not previously reported. The CIA was informed about the results by the Norwegian government, Washington Post reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. This prompted two visits to Norway by Pentagon and White House officials in 2024.

The device was built based on “classified information,” suggesting it was derived from blueprints or other materials stolen from a foreign government, the Post cited a person as saying.

Additionally, the results were shocking owing to the fact that the Norwegian researcher was known to be a leading opponent of the theory that directed-energy weapons can cause symptoms similar to AHIs, according to those familiar with the matter. To prove his point, he tested the device on himself, achieving the opposite results

“I don’t know what possessed him to go and do this,” one of the people said, according to the post. “He was a bit of an eccentric,” he added.

Test does not prove AHIs work of foreign adversary Those aware of the test said it does not prove AHIs are the work of a foreign adversary developing a secret weapon similar to the prototype tested by the Norwegian scientist, the Post reported.

The effects suffered by the scientist were not the same as seen in a “classic” AHI case, one of the people aware said, without disclosing the identity of the Norwegian researcher.

However, the incident has strengthened the perspective given by those who have argued that “pulsed-energy devices” can affect human biology are probably are being developed by adversaries of the US, according to the Post. The ‘pulsed-energy devices’ are machines which deliver powerful beams of electromagnetic energy like microwaves in short bursts.

The CIA declined to comment on the secret test. Norway’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. A majority of details regarding the Norway test remains under wraps due to its sensitive nature.