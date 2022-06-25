Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Norway: Two dead, several wounded in shooting at nightclub in Oslo

The Oslo police said the suspect was apprehended after he killed two and injured several people at a nightclub in the Norwegian capital.
Published on Jun 25, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Two people were killed and several severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.

A suspect was apprehended nearby, police added.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

