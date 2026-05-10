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Zelensky accuses Russia of ceasefire violation, Moscow says ‘responded in kind’

Ukraine and Russia accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement through attacks over the weekend.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 11:41 pm IST
Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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Russia has not carried out any major drone or missile attacks on Ukraine since a ceasefire began on Saturday, but fighting has continued along the front line, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv on Friday.(AFP)

Russia's ministry of defence, meanwhile, said that Moscow ‘responded in kind’ to Ukraine's alleged ceasefire violations.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv on Friday. Trump said both countries had agreed to pause all "kinetic" military activity for three days starting Saturday, and the agreement also included an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.

Zelensky attacks Russia over 'not complying' with truce

At least nine people were injured in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, the second day of the planned three-day ceasefire, according to Ukrainian officials.

Zelensky said Russian forces had continued assault operations across the front line, even though no "large-scale" air attacks were launched during the day.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 27 long-range drones overnight, fewer than usual, and added that all of them were intercepted by air defence systems.

Ukraine's General Staff said nearly 210 clashes had been recorded across the vast 1,200-km front line since early Saturday afternoon.

The war in Ukraine, which began after Russia invaded in 2022, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and become Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Talks backed by the United States to end the war have made little progress since February, when Washington shifted focus towards its conflict with Iran.

With inputs from agencies

 
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war
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