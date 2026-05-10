Zelensky accuses Russia of ceasefire violation, Moscow says ‘responded in kind’

Russia has not carried out any major drone or missile attacks on Ukraine since a ceasefire began on Saturday, but fighting has continued along the front line, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv on Friday.(AFP)

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Russia's ministry of defence, meanwhile, said that Moscow ‘responded in kind’ to Ukraine's alleged ceasefire violations.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv on Friday. Trump said both countries had agreed to pause all "kinetic" military activity for three days starting Saturday, and the agreement also included an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.

Zelensky attacks Russia over 'not complying' with truce

At least nine people were injured in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, the second day of the planned three-day ceasefire, according to Ukrainian officials.

Zelensky said Russian forces had continued assault operations across the front line, even though no "large-scale" air attacks were launched during the day.

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{{^usCountry}} "On the front line, the Russian army is not complying with the ceasefire and is not even really trying to," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "On the front line, the Russian army is not complying with the ceasefire and is not even really trying to," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Data from Ukraine's air force showed that long-range Russian drone attacks had decreased compared to the period before the ceasefire, but officials still reported casualties, news agency AFP reported. Ukraine, Russia trade accusations of truce violations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Data from Ukraine's air force showed that long-range Russian drone attacks had decreased compared to the period before the ceasefire, but officials still reported casualties, news agency AFP reported. Ukraine, Russia trade accusations of truce violations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both countries accused each other of violating the agreement through attacks over the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both countries accused each other of violating the agreement through attacks over the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Russia's defence ministry claimed on Sunday that Ukraine had committed "16,071 ceasefire violations" within 24 hours, including thousands of drone attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russia's defence ministry claimed on Sunday that Ukraine had committed "16,071 ceasefire violations" within 24 hours, including thousands of drone attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Russia's ministry of defence claimed that Ukrainian forces had targeted civilian sites in several Russian regions and launched attacks on military positions along the front line. The ministry said Russian forces had "responded in kind" to the alleged ceasefire violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russia's ministry of defence claimed that Ukrainian forces had targeted civilian sites in several Russian regions and launched attacks on military positions along the front line. The ministry said Russian forces had "responded in kind" to the alleged ceasefire violations. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 27 long-range drones overnight, fewer than usual, and added that all of them were intercepted by air defence systems.

Ukraine's General Staff said nearly 210 clashes had been recorded across the vast 1,200-km front line since early Saturday afternoon.

The war in Ukraine, which began after Russia invaded in 2022, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and become Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Talks backed by the United States to end the war have made little progress since February, when Washington shifted focus towards its conflict with Iran.

With inputs from agencies

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