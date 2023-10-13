'Not going to feed electricity, water to enemy': Israel ex-PM Naftali Bennett's interview viral

Israel's former prime minister Naftali Bennett in an interview with the Sky News blasted the anchor when he was asked about the plight of the Palestinians in hospitals, no electricity and water connection in Gaza. "Are you seriously–keep asking me about Palestinian civilians? What is wrong with you? Have you not seen what’s happened? We’re fighting Nazis,” the former PM who joined the soldiers at the battlefield on the day Hamas launched the attack on Israel said.

Former Israel PM Naftali Bennett shut Sky News anchor on a question on Palestinians suffering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We don't target them. Now the world can come and bring them anything they want...you want to bring them electricity...I am not going to feed electricity or water to my enemies. If anyone else wants, that's fine. We are not responsible," the former PM said.

Read | Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon: Human Rights Watch

On being interrupted by the anchor, Naftali said, "No, you listen to me. I have heard you enough."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This is my programme, and I am asking the questions. You are raising your voice,” anchor Kamali Melbourne said.

Israeli embassy staffer ‘attacked’ in Beijing amid war against Hamas in Gaza

"Shame on you," the former PM said again interrupting the anchor.

"It's nothing about shame. we are trying to have a conversation about a very serious situation and you are refusing to address it" Kamali replied, while the former PM continued his offensive.

As the heated argument went on with both sides refusing to budge, the anchor said a clear distinction has already been made between Hamas and Palestine. "I am going to ask you very directly what is going to be done to make sure that those innocent people (Palestinians) don't get killed as innocent Jewish people got killed on Saturday?" the anchor said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We’re going to target Hamas, and we’re telling Hamas that if you use anyone as your human shield… that it’s their responsibility," the former PM answered.

The clip went viral as the world witnesses a major conflict between Israel and Hamas with Israel now preparing for a ground operation in Gaza. The world powers are divided over their support for Israel and Palestine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.