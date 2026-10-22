‘Not negotiating’: Trump says 'something will happen fairly soon' with Iran, as US mulls fresh strikes

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the United States is not negotiating with Iran and "something" will happen "fairly soon,"

US President Donald Trump has not specified what action Washington may take against Iran. (REUTERS)

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Speaking to American news network 'NewsNation's White House correspondent Libbey Dean, Trump was asked about developments in negotiations with Tehran, Trump initially acknowledged some activity but indicated that the outcome remained uncertain.

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“A little bit, but we'll see what happens,” Trump said when asked whether negotiations with Iran were ongoing.

Asked whether he was done negotiating with the Iranian government, Trump said, "No, I think we're not negotiating...we are going to have something, one way or the other. It'll happen fairly soon."

He added that some people expected developments to take place after the US election, saying, "Most people think, seem to think it's after the election, and we're going to see what happens."

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{{^usCountry}} Trump also praised his administration's approach towards Iran, stating, “But I will say this: what we've done with Iran is amazing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also praised his administration's approach towards Iran, stating, “But I will say this: what we've done with Iran is amazing.” {{/usCountry}}

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In the interview, Trump also highlighted the situation between Washington and Tehran as "a little conflict against Iran" and said the United States was performing well on both military and economic fronts.

"I think our sanctions ended the real deal over there. But we're doing very well militarily and financially against Iran," he said.

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Trump did not specify what action or development he expected to take place “fairly soon” or provide a definitive timeline for the next steps in the US approach towards Iran. But this comes amid the report by The New York Times that the United States and Israel have drawn up plans for renewed strikes on Iran after the American midterm elections, while Tehran has threatened to unveil a weapon it calls the "father of all bombs" amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

According to The New York Times, the US and Israeli militaries have developed specific plans for a short but intensive operation targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal. Citing US officials and other people briefed on the deliberations, the report said the two militaries have stepped up exercises, including flying aircraft over Iraq to practise strike manoeuvres.

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Also read: US official denies Iran's claim that American forces targeted Konarak naval base: 'Inaccurate, as usual'

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel this week to discuss potential renewed strikes, according to the news report. Some US officials believe another round of "attacks" could push Iran’s economy to the brink and force Tehran to make diplomatic concessions after nearly eight months of conflict.

Amid the possibility of renewed strikes, Iran has warned that it would respond to any renewed military action. According to Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Student News Network (SNN), Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said, "The United States has the ‘Mother of All Bombs.’ We will show them the ‘Father of All Bombs,’ and it will definitely be something new for them."

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But, Tehran has not provided details about the weapon or clarified what the threat entails.

Also read: IRGC drops bombshell before US midterms: Hormuz now 100% close, missiles more deadly & longer range?

The warning follows reports that US President Donald Trump has considered using the 22,000-pound GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), known as the "Mother of All Bombs", against Iran’s deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility.

According to The New York Times, the United States is assembling a substantial military force expected to be fully in place by early November, including three aircraft carriers, thousands of Marines, fighter jets and Special Operations forces. Officials have cited political considerations, including Trump’s earlier pledge not to strike Iran before the midterm elections, as reasons the operation could be delayed.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, has highlighted the situation as a major challenge for Tehran. In an address to the Iranian Parliament, Pezeshkian said, "The memorandum of understanding we signed was very good; we hadn't given anything. The current situation is neither good for us, nor for the region, nor for the world."

He added, "We are in a super-challenge, not a challenge. America didn't think we would stand firm despite the pressure and war, but we stood firm, and we will continue to stand firm."

Also read: Oil prices jump over 2% as Iran-US tensions deepen and crude inventories fall

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Iran’s representative to the United Nations also alleged, as cited by the SNN, that "Starlink has been used to identify and target in military attacks against Iran...The country's space and scientific infrastructure has been targeted in attacks."

The New York Times report said Washington was seeking to use the prospect of renewed military action as leverage in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme and control over the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iranian negotiators have resisted making concessions on the nuclear issue, insisting that the matter be deferred until later in the talks.

As military preparations and diplomatic efforts continue, the possibility of renewed strikes has raised concerns about a wider regional conflict, with uncertainty persisting over Trump’s final decision and Iran’s potential response.

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