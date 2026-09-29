Sanjana Sanghi at United Nations General Assembly: I want to see Gen Z shine on world stage

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has achieved a “hat-trick” at the United Nations General Assembly, marking her third consecutive appearance as a voice for India’s youth. Sanghi calls her recent trip to New York for the event “purposeful.” Sanjana Sanghi during her visit

Fresh from the summit that concluded on Monday, the UNDP Youth Champion reflects on the experience and her personal evolution. “It is an incredible honour, but it is also a huge responsibility,” Sanghi shares. “To be able to occupy the most prestigious global stages, put our ambitions across, and learn from the best world leaders is a transformative experience.”

For her, the real power of the event lay in the stories shared. “Meeting people from across the globe, especially powerful youth icons, was something that will stay with me always. A standout moment was inaugurating the SDG Media Zone and sharing space with Malala Yousafzai, which acts as fuel in the collective fight for peace.”

While her advocacy for youth development remains significant, Sanghi is driven by a vision. “I want to see the Gen Z of my country shine on the world stage,” she says. “If I can do even a little bit to contribute to that cause, it will be a big deal for me.”

Beyond her advocacy, Sanghi is equally focused on her next cinematic chapter. “Having navigated everything from romantic dramas to action-packed road trips, I am now eager to experiment with new genres. I want to do everything. A full-fledged comedy, investigative dramas, and more romantic dramas top my list. Comedy would be a great starting point.”

Looking back at her journey from being cast in Rockstar at age 13 to standing on the global stage the actor admits it feels surreal. Her debut remains her most cherished memory, as the world of cinema made her feel at home the moment she walked onto the set. On the prospect of a reunion with one of the first directors she worked with, Imtiaz Ali, she remains hopeful: “I am very optimistic, trusting that the right story will eventually bring us back together for sure.”