US senate advances measure to curb Trump’s use of military force in Venezuela

The US Senate on Thursday moved forward with a resolution that would bar President Donald Trump from undertaking any further military action against Venezuela without prior approval from the US Congress, days after Washington carried out military operations in the Latin American country. US Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, speaks with the media after a US Senate vote on a War Powers Resolution blocking further US military action in Venezuela at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (AFP)

The step clears the way for additional debate in the 100-member chamber.

According to Al Jazeera, the procedural vote to advance the War Powers resolution passed 52–47, with a handful of Republicans joining all Democrats in backing the measure.

What is the resolution? Five Republican senators supported the bipartisan effort to advance the resolution, which seeks to prevent Trump from using additional military force against Venezuela.

As reported by The Hill, the move could complicate the administration’s plans to seize control of Venezuela’s oil exports.

The measure was introduced by Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and was voted out of committee with the support of fellow Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Todd Young of Indiana. This cleared the way for consideration on the Senate floor.

Lawmakers expect a vote on final passage as early as next week, though it could also take place later on Thursday if senators agree to fast-track the process, The Hill reported.

What are some possible hurdles? Even if the resolution passes the Senate, it would still require approval from the House of Representatives, where a similar proposal narrowly failed last month. The measure would also almost certainly face a presidential veto, according to The Hill.

The resolution is co-sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, along with Senators Tim Kaine of Virginia and Adam Schiff of California, highlighting rare bipartisan opposition to the administration’s approach toward Venezuela.

The Senate action comes days after the US launched what it described as a “large-scale strike” in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, on Saturday, during which President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured.

Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges of alleged “drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies” and are currently facing trial.

Following their capture, Trump said Washington would run the country “until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition”.

He said the US action was aimed at bringing “outlaw dictator Nicolas Maduro to justice”.