‘Not the case everywhere’: WHO on monkeypox outbreak among gay men
A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official on Tuesday flagged concern about the stigma and discrimination around Monkeypox which has now been declared as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) by the UN health agency. Dr Rosamund Lewis, WHO Technical Lead on Monkeypox, told a press briefing in Geneva that the stigma avoided as it would harm the response to the disease. (Also Read | New York asks WHO to re-name monkeypox: ‘We have a growing concern for…’)
"At the moment the outbreak is still concentrated in groups of men who have sex with men in some countries, but that is not the case everywhere," Lewis said.
"It is really important to appreciate also that stigma and discrimination can be very damaging and as dangerous as any virus itself," she added.
Over 16,000 confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported this year in more than 75 countries and the WHO official believed the real number was probably higher. She, however, stressed that the rapidly spreading Monkeypox outbreak can be stopped with the right strategies.
"We do at this moment still believe that this outbreak of Monkeypox can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups," Lewis said.
One of the key strategies highlighted by the WHO official was increase in production for smallpox and Monkeypox diagnostics, vaccines or therapeutics by countries with manufacturing capacity.
Monkeypox is contracted as a result of prolonged personal contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual or coming into contact with their contaminated belongings.
“This shouldn’t be something that scares people, but it’s something they should know is out there, like sexually transmitted diseases. People should be well informed about what it is and what the risks are, and should contact their doctors as soon as they have any of the symptoms,” said Dr Cristina Mussini, director of the Infectious Disease Clinic at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy, as quoted by WHO.
(With ANI inputs)
-
UK grid warns energy costs could skyrocket amid Russia gas curbs
Britain faces “knock-on impacts” for the country's energy supplies such as rocketing prices if Russia cuts off natural gas flows to Europe, according to National Grid Plc. “It is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” National Grid said Thursday in its early outlook for winter. Also read: Russia to exit International Space Station by 2024.
-
Monkeypox: Europe, US worst hit; account for 95% of diagnosed cases, says WHO
Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists here on Wednesday. ALSO READ India isolates monkeypox virus, first step to vaccines These two regions have reported 95 per cent of the diagnosed cases, he said, warning against stigma and discrimination in monkeypox messaging. Over 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported to the WHO from 78 countries.
-
US July 4 parade shooter charged on over 100 counts: officials
US authorities on Wednesday indicted the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at a July 4 parade near Chicago on 117 counts of murder and other charges, according to an official statement. A young man with a history of mental illness, Robert Crimo, opened fire on an Independence Day parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.
-
Kyiv says Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second largest power plant
Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second biggest power plant and Moscow is undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Russian-backed forces had earlier announced the capture of the Soviet-era, coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant. "They achieved a tiny tactical advantage - they captured Vuhlehirsk," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview posted on YouTube.
-
Protesters enter Iraqi parliament, chant curses against Iran
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday, chanting curses against Iran, in a protest against the selection of a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties. Some were seen walking on tables and waving Iraqi flags. Only security forces were inside the building and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease. The breach came amid the biggest protest since Iraqi elections were held in October.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics