Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved by UK in April, says report
“The regulator will do a very detailed and thorough review and will decide in good time,” said Professor Paul Heath, chief investigator for the Novavax jab trial in the UK.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Britain could approve Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine next month, the chief investigator for the shot's trial told the Evening Standard newspaper.
“I would hope it would be in the spring, possibly end of April.”
