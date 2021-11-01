Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Novavax COVID-19 vaccine receives its first emergency use authorization
world news

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine receives its first emergency use authorization

The vaccine shot, approved in Indonesia, will be sold under the brand name of Covovax.
Indonesia approves Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Reuters | , New Delhi

Novavax Inc and partner Serum Institute of India said on Monday they received emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia, making it the first approval anywhere in the world for Novavax.

The shot will be sold under the brand name Covovax.

Novavax has so far applied for EUA in various countries, including Canada, the UK, Australia, India and to the European Medicines Agency.

The company, along with Japanese partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, said on Friday it was preparing to seek regulatory approval for a rollout in Japan early next year.

Novavax has delayed filing for U.S. approval to the end of this year, and Politico reported last month that the company has faced production and quality problems.

The Novavax shot is a protein-based vaccine, and was shown to be more than 90% effective, including against a variety of concerning variants of the coronavirus in a large, late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial.

