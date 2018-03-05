 Now, Moscow says US trying to interfere in Russian presidential election | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 05, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Now, Moscow says US trying to interfere in Russian presidential election

Russia holds a presidential election on March 18, which polls show incumbent Vladimir Putin should comfortably win.

world Updated: Mar 05, 2018 15:40 IST
Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov.(Reuters File Photo)

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow had evidence that the United States was trying to interfere in the Russian presidential election, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Russia holds a presidential election on March 18, which polls show incumbent Vladimir Putin should comfortably win.

The Interfax news agency cited Ryabkov as saying that the United States was trying to sow chaos in Russia and that US sanctions were aimed at destabilising Russia.

US intelligence agencies accuse Moscow of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, something Russia denies. Moscow has been hit with new US sanctions as a result.

more from world
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you