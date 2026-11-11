Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addresses infidelity at staff meeting, continues work amid ‘spy scandal’: Report

It was business as usual at the NVIDIA headquarters in Santa Clara California on Monday and Tuesday despite the alleged 'spy scandal' surrounding CEO Jensen Huang.

Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer accused Donald Trump of ignoring an earlier intelligence briefing and demanded answers over the alleged national security lapse. (REUTERS)

According to a report by CNBC USA, which cited people familiar with the developments, Jensen Huang was at the company HQ on Monday and conducted his regular morning meetings with top-level executives.

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The report stated that Huang addressed his infidelity and told his staff about how sorry he was during the closed-door gathering. The sources quoted by CNBC USA added that Huang didn’t take any questions and quickly moved to business and other agenda items of the day. Huang was also in the office on Tuesday, and attended meetings even as the company prepares for its quarterly earnings report.

Deep Dive What did Jensen Huang tell Nvidia employees about his affair? Huang apologized in an internal message, saying he had been unfaithful to his wife and that his actions hurt her and their children. At a staff meeting, he reportedly expressed regret, then moved on to business agenda items. Who is investigating the allegations involving Jensen Huang? Nvidia’s independent board members retained former acting US Attorney Joon H. Kim and the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a thorough, independent investigation. Why has the Nvidia controversy renewed calls for tighter AI chip export controls? Lawmakers have cited national-security concerns and allegations that Nvidia chips may have been diverted to China through Megaspeed. Proposed measures include restricting AI chip exports and tracking chips before export.

The meetings come even as NVIDIA on Tuesday announced that it had retained a prominent US law-firm to investigate the allegations against Huang.

Also read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlights: Nvidia hires law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate Jensen Huang affair

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{{^usCountry}} In a fresh statement, the NVIDIA board said" The independent members of the NVIDIA Board have retained former acting US Attorney of the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and his firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a thorough and independent investigation as was announced on Sunday." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a fresh statement, the NVIDIA board said" The independent members of the NVIDIA Board have retained former acting US Attorney of the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and his firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a thorough and independent investigation as was announced on Sunday." {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, in an internal apology addressed to company employees, Huang acknowledged personal wrongdoing and unfaithfulness to his family.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did," Huang stated in the memo to employees.

Meanwhile, a confidential alarm has been sounded at the highest levels of the US government about the alleged 'Spy scandal'. According to a CNN report, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick received a highly classified memo issuing a stark warning regarding Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang and his association with Alice Huang, an individual suspected of operating as a Chinese intelligence asset.

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Also read: Trump was told on Air Force One about Nvidia CEO’s ‘Chinese spy’ link just before Jensen Huang joined him

Building on these disclosures, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed President Donald Trump on intelligence indicating that the Nvidia chief executive was involved in an association with an operative suspected of gathering intelligence for Beijing while both officials travelled aboard Air Force One towards China in May, a source familiar with the matter revealed to CNN.

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President Trump had however publicly stated on Monday that he was unaware of the allegations during that period. During an impromptu White House press conference, he maintained that he had first learnt of the situation "not too long ago" and noted that federal investigators were reviewing the circumstances.

In another development , US Senator Chuck Schumer launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, demanding immediate accountability over what he termed a gross "failure to protect national security" after alleging that Trump was briefed over a year ago about NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's purported relationship with an alleged Chinese spy but chose to do nothing.

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Also read: Megaspeed, the Singapore-based firm at the heart of the Nvidia 'spying’ row

In a sharply worded post shared on X, the Senate Democrat said, "Trump was briefed over A YEAR AGO on Nvidia’s CEO having an affair with a Chinese spy. He did nothing about it. Instead, Trump took him to Beijing, took his advice to give China access to our AI chips, & accepted a $25M donation from Nvidia."

Demanding immediate accountability from the White House, Schumer added, "We need answers immediately on Trump’s failure to protect our national security."

Schumer’s accusations come shortly after President Trump publicly addressed the controversy surrounding the NVIDIA chief. Trump had defended Huang as an "amazing guy" and a "very high-quality person," praising his creation of the cutting-edge Blackwell chip.

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While Trump said he hoped there was "no problem" regarding national security, he expressed personal sympathy for the executive, noting that Huang and his family were "suffering greatly" from the fallout.