 'Obvious' Vladimir Putin is behind Alexei Navalny's death, Zelensky says
World News / 'Obvious' Vladimir Putin is behind Alexei Navalny's death, Zelensky says

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 06:13 PM IST

Alexei Navalny Dies: The Ukrainian leader said that the Russian president does not care who dies so long as his position is secure.

Alexei Navalny Dies: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is "obvious" that Vladimir Putin was directly behind the death of Alexei Navalny. Speaking in Germany, the Ukrainian leader said that the Russian president does not care who dies so long as his position is secure.

Alexei Navalny Dies: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP)
Meanwhile, UK PM Rishi Sunak said, “This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life.”

“My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy,” he added.

