e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Oil cools after biggest gain since Saudi attack on US supplies

Oil is still down more than 15% from an April peak as the prolonged trade dispute between Beijing and Washington dented global demand.

business Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:15 IST
Saket Sundria
Saket Sundria
Bloomberg
Total US stockpiles of crude and petroleum products, excluding the strategic petroleum reserve, fell by 9 million barrels last week, to the lowest level since May.
Total US stockpiles of crude and petroleum products, excluding the strategic petroleum reserve, fell by 9 million barrels last week, to the lowest level since May.(Shutterstock Photo/representative image)
         

Oil pared gains after surging the most since the attacks on Saudi Arabia following a surprise decline in US crude stockpiles.

Futures dropped 0.6% in New York after advancing 2.7% on Wednesday. American crude inventories shrank by 1.7 million barrels last week, compared with a forecast 3-million barrel gain in a Bloomberg survey. Gasoline supplies fell more than forecast and imports of foreign oil slid to the lowest in more than two decades, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Oil is still down more than 15% from an April peak as the prolonged trade dispute between Beijing and Washington dented global demand. Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said none of the OPEC+ members have submitted a proposal to change existing conditions of their output-curb deal, following a Reuters report Tuesday that the group may be considering deeper cuts.

Demand growth “is likely to remain the most entrenched and enduring narrative in the oil market until the US and China put their trade war behind them.” said Vandana Hari, the founder of industry consultant Vanda Insights in Singapore. “A synchronized decline in crude and product inventories in the US is unlikely to be repeated in the coming weeks.”

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery lost 33 cents to $55.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 7:38 a.m. in London. The contract added $1.49 to close at $55.97 on Wednesday, the biggest gain since Sept. 16.

Brent for December settlement fell 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $61.01 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract rose $1.47 to $61.17 on Wednesday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.35 premium to WTI.

Total US stockpiles of crude and petroleum products, excluding the strategic petroleum reserve, fell by 9 million barrels last week, to the lowest level since May. Gasoline inventories dropped for a fourth week as demand for the motor fuel rose to its highest since at least 1991 on a seasonal basis.

Demand woes still persist in Asia, the biggest demand center for oil. South Korea’s economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, while China last week reported the slowest pace of economic growth since the early 1990s.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 21:11 IST

tags
top news
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30
BJP misses ‘200-plus’ target, Fadnavis takes solace in ‘strike rate’
BJP misses ‘200-plus’ target, Fadnavis takes solace in ‘strike rate’
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News