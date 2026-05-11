Oil exporters turn to ‘Dark’ transits as Three supertankers successfully navigate Hormuz chokepoint

Three tankers carrying crude exited the Strait of Hormuz last week and on Sunday with trackers switched off to avoid Iranian attacks, shipping data from Kpler and LSEG showed on Monday, underscoring a rising trend to sustain Middle East oil exports.

A cargo ship unloads imported crude oil at the Qingdao crude oil terminal in Chinas eastern Shandong province.(AFP)

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Two very large crude carriers (VLCC), the Agios Fanourios I and the Kiara M, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude each, passed through the strait on Sunday, the data showed.

Also Read: Three crude oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz as Iran war spreads

The Agios Fanourios I is heading to Vietnam to discharge its cargo at the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical facility on May 26, the data showed. The tanker failed to transit the strait in at least two previous attempts since it loaded Basrah Medium crude on April 17.

Eastern Mediterranean Maritime, which manages the Agios Fanourios I, and the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical facility did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, the Kiara M also exited the Gulf on Sunday with its transponder switched off, Kpler data showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, the Kiara M also exited the Gulf on Sunday with its transponder switched off, Kpler data showed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Saudi Aramco profit jumps despite war disrupting shipping routes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Saudi Aramco profit jumps despite war disrupting shipping routes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It was not immediately clear where the San Marino-flagged tanker would discharge the 2 million barrels of Basrah crude on board. The vessel is managed by a Shanghai-based firm and owned by an entity registered in the Marshall Islands. The firms could not be immediately reached as their contact details are not publicly available. Earlier, VLCC Basrah Energy loaded 2 million barrels of Upper Zakum crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's (ADNOC) Zirku terminal on May 1 and exited the Strait of Hormuz on May 6, Kpler data showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was not immediately clear where the San Marino-flagged tanker would discharge the 2 million barrels of Basrah crude on board. The vessel is managed by a Shanghai-based firm and owned by an entity registered in the Marshall Islands. The firms could not be immediately reached as their contact details are not publicly available. Earlier, VLCC Basrah Energy loaded 2 million barrels of Upper Zakum crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's (ADNOC) Zirku terminal on May 1 and exited the Strait of Hormuz on May 6, Kpler data showed. {{/usCountry}}

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The Panama-flagged vessel offloaded its cargo at the Fujairah Oil Tanker Terminals on May 8, according to the data.

It was not immediately clear which company chartered the tanker owned and managed by shipper Sinokor. Sinokor did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of office hours.

Also Read: Middle East turmoil: Advantage Pakistan as India’s basmati exporters hit by Hormuz wall

ADNOC and its buyers have recently sailed several tankers loaded with crude through the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to move oil stranded in the Gulf by the Middle East conflict.

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