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Oil exporters turn to ‘Dark’ transits as Three supertankers successfully navigate Hormuz chokepoint

IRAN-CRISIS/OIL-SHIPPING :Three crude oil tankers exit Strait of Hormuz with trackers switched off, data shows

Published on: May 11, 2026 11:17 am IST
Reuters |
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Three tankers carrying crude exited the Strait of Hormuz last week and on Sunday with trackers switched off to avoid Iranian attacks, shipping data from Kpler and LSEG showed on Monday, underscoring a rising trend to sustain Middle East oil exports.

A cargo ship unloads imported crude oil at the Qingdao crude oil terminal in Chinas eastern Shandong province.(AFP)

Two very large crude carriers (VLCC), the Agios Fanourios I and the Kiara M, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude each, passed through the strait on Sunday, the data showed.

Also Read: Three crude oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz as Iran war spreads

The Agios Fanourios I is heading to Vietnam to discharge its cargo at the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical facility on May 26, the data showed. The tanker failed to transit the strait in at least two previous attempts since it loaded Basrah Medium crude on April 17.

Eastern Mediterranean Maritime, which manages the Agios Fanourios I, and the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical facility did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Panama-flagged vessel offloaded its cargo at the Fujairah Oil Tanker Terminals on May 8, according to the data.

It was not immediately clear which company chartered the tanker owned and managed by shipper Sinokor. Sinokor did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of office hours.

Also Read: Middle East turmoil: Advantage Pakistan as India’s basmati exporters hit by Hormuz wall

ADNOC and its buyers have recently sailed several tankers loaded with crude through the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to move oil stranded in the Gulf by the Middle East conflict.

 
us iran conflict us iran war strait of hormuz
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