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Oil prices fall as supply starts moving through Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran peace deal

Oil prices fell as more supply returned to the market after oil tankers began to move through the Strait of Hormuz, post US-Iran interim peace deal.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 08:11 am IST
Reuters |
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Oil prices fell on Friday on the prospect of more supply returning to the market after oil tankers began to move through the Strait of Hormuz following the signing of the US-Iran interim peace deal.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman.(REUTERS)

Brent crude futures fell 54 cents, or 0.68%, to $78.31 a barrel as of 0146 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 46 cents, or 0.60%, to $76.14 a barrel. The front-month July contract expires on Monday. The more actively traded August contract was at $75.06 a barrel, down 79 cents.

Both benchmarks touched their lowest since early March on Thursday as several tankers, including three Saudi-flagged vessels with 6 million barrels of crude onboard, sailed through the strait hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a deal with Iran to end their war.

Analysts expect the deal to release more than 85 million barrels of oil stranded in the Middle East Gulf into global markets. The agreement also includes the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil which would add more supply.

Middle East producers are also gearing up to resume exports.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp said on Thursday that all force majeure notices issued during the war have been lifted with immediate effect.

Iraq's Oil Minister Basim Mohammed said the country's oilfields are ready to resume production and a return to normal output levels will take place gradually until previous production rates are restored.

However, Israel has continued its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, raising questions about whether the U.S.-Iran peace agreement would hold.

 
us iran war oil prices strait of hormuz
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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