Old script at Cannes: Actor’s hotel room broken into, jewellery stolen

Hollywood star Jodie Turner-Smith has fallen victim to the curse of the Cannes - the jewellery thieves who regularly haunt the world’s biggest film festival.

The British-born actress wore eye-catching Gucci gold and diamond jewellery on the red carpet premiere of her latest film After Yang on Thursday.

The next morning, her suite at Marriott hotel in the French Riviera resort was broken into while she was having breakfast with her daughter.

The star of Queen & Slim and the series Nightflyers and The Last Ship made no mention of her loss when she gave a Women in Motion talk at the festival on Sunday. But she tweeted later, “I didn’t think I would be spending two and half hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are.”

Cannes has become a hunting ground for burglars with a member of the infamous Pink Panthers gang suspected of taking gems worth $122mn from Carlton hotel in 2013.

The same year, a $1.89mn Chopard necklace was stolen at the film festival. Embarrassed police were found wanting again in 2015 when a few days before the festival began, $20.73mn worth of jewellery was taken from the Cartier shop on the Croisette.

