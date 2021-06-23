Oli rolls out new theory on yoga’s origin, claims it was born in Nepal

Nepal’s caretaker Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that yoga originated in Nepal, adding that India wasn’t a country as we know it when the practice had started. In his controversial remarks, He also said modern-day India “was divided into factions” when yoga originated.

Oli made the statement while addressing a programme held at his residence Baluwatar in Kathmandu on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

“Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India. It was divided into factions,” the caretaker prime minister said.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated on June 21 since 2015, following its inception at the UNGA in 2014.

Also on Tuesday, Nepal’s apex court annulled the last round of cabinet reshuffle carried out by Oli, when 12 new ministers and eight state ministers were inducted into the cabinet.

A bench of chief justice Cholendra Shumsher JBR and justice Prakash Kumar Dhungana delivered the interim order on Tuesday afternoon.