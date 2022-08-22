On camera, US cops beat, kick man outside store in Arkansas; suspended after outrage
The man was reportedly arrested when the officers confronted him over an allegation that he was threatening a store employee. Police said he attacked a deputy when confronted, leading to his arrest as seen in the video.
Three law enforcement officers in the American state of Arkansas were suspended Sunday following a massive outrage on social media platforms over a viral video that showed a suspect being pinned down and beaten up brutally on a roadside.
The incident happened around 10:40am local time outside a convenience store in Mulberry, Crawford County in Arkansas state. The video showed the three men – one can be seen repeatedly punching the ‘suspect’ with a clenched fist and banging his head to the ground, another is seen kneeing him, while the third officer was holding him down. One of them even pointed at the camera and signalled to stop recording.
The man was allegedly arrested for making threats to a store employee in the city. According to a report in the Associated Press, police said that when the officers confronted the man, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to his arrest as seen in the video.
Here's the video:
(Trigger warning: Graphic content, viewers discretion is advised)
Crawford County Sheriff issues statement as video goes viral
The two county deputies were suspended by the Arkansas state police following an investigation into the incident, while the third person in the video, a Mulberry police officer, was also suspended.
“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Crawford County sheriff Jimmy Damante said. The officers involved are on leave until the outcome of the investigation, a police statement read.
The unidentified man was arrested and taken to a local hospital. After his release from hospital, the man was jailed over charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges, police said.
Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson took to Twitter on Sunday night to say that the incident will be investigated “pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney”.
“I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney,” he said.
The Crawford County prosecuting attorney will determine whether the use of force by the police officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.
(With inputs from Associated Press)
-
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India: Report
The Russian Federal Security Service on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported. This story is still developing and more information is awaited in this regard. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.
-
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Canada: Thousands attend India Day Festival, Grand Parade in Toronto
After two years of enforced virtual celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions, tens of thousands of people of Indian-origin thronged to the showpiece India Day Festival and Grand Parade in Toronto on Sunday, which also observed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The parade featured multiple floats, with representation from 25 Indian states, as well as over 15 marching groups that joined the festivities that lasted for nearly 12 hours in downtown Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square.
-
Imran Khan supporters gather at his residence, party says PTI chief 'red line'
Party workers and supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan gathered at his Bani Gala residence on Sunday night after Imran Khan was booked for his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday. Islamabad Police told Pakistan newspaper Dawn that police reached Imran Khan's residence not to arrest him but due to a "possible law and order situation". An FIR has been filed against Imran Khan under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
-
Hindu man escapes lynching in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy: Report
A Hindu sanitation worker in Pakistan was booked in a fake blasphemy case over alleged desecration of Quran, according to local media reports. The complaint was reportedly lodged by a local resident after shopkeeper Bilal Abbasi who then lodged the complaint against Kumar's brawl with the sanitation worker belonging to Hindu minority community in Pakistan's Hyderabad. The police had to disperse a charged mob which has gathered around an apartment building to get hold of the worker, identified as Ashok Kumar.
-
Pakistan govt sunk to new low: Ex-PM Imran Khan after ban on his live speeches
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hit out at the Shehbaz Sharif led-government on Sunday night for banning the live telecast of his speeches on TV by saying that the government has sunk to a new low. “What they need to understand is that no matter what they do, they cannot suppress the will of the people which is Haqeeqi Azadi,” the former Pakistani Prime Minister further tweeted on Sunday night.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics