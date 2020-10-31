e-paper
On election night, Donald Trump says he would probably stay at White House

Donald Trump is facing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential elections.

world Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 01:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport on Friday.
President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport on Friday. (AP Photo )
         

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would probably stay at the White House on Election Night, if there are restrictions on celebrations at his Trump International hotel here.

Trump is facing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential elections.

“We haven’t made a determination. We have certain rules and regulations. You know Washington DC is shut down. The mayor has shut it down. So we have a hotel (Trump International Hotel).. I don’t know if it’s shut, if you’re allowed to use it or not, but I know the mayor has shut down Washington DC,’ Trump told reporters here, when asked where would he be staying on Election Night “And if that’s the case, we’ll probably stay here (White House) or pick another location. I think it’s crazy Washington DC is shut down,” said the president.

On Election Night in 2016, Trump was in New York. After becoming the president in 2017, he moved his residence from New York to Florida.

On Friday, Trump is travelling to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The president has been carrying out on an average three election rallies everyday, each of them attracting thousands of supporters.

“We’re doing a lot of travelling. We’ll be doing a lot of rallies. We have some big ones. We’re having a problem with some people in Minnesota where they have a cap because Biden goes there and he can’t draw flies; he can’t draw anybody. Gets a few cars, I guess, and they honk their horn,” he said.

“We’ve got the biggest crowds in the history of politics, and I think you will all be witness to that because there has never been anybody that has ever had bigger crowds or more enthusiasm than we have,” he said, adding that there will be 25,000 people at the rally in Minnesota.

