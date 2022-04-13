On human rights, India hits back at US
WASHINGTON: In the wake of secretary of state Antony J Blinken saying the United States (US) is monitoring cases of increased human rights abuses by Indian government, police and prison officials, external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that human rights issues were not discussed in bilateral dialogue, hinted that “interests, lobbies and votebanks” had driven the US position, pointed to human rights violations in the US itself, and claimed that India would not be reticent about the issue.
Jaishankar also flagged the issue of a case on Tuesday, when two Indian-American Sikh men were assaulted in an alleged hate crime in New York.
Saying that the issue of human rights had come up in the past - including during Blinken’s visit to India last year - Jaishankar said, “We did not discuss human rights in this meeting. This meeting was focused on pol-mil (political-military) issues.”
He added, “People are entitled to their views about us. But we are equally entitled to have views about their views and about the interests and lobbies and votebanks that drive that. Whenever there is a discussion, we will not be reticent about speaking out.”
India, it is understood, believes that Blinken’s comment - which was one sentence in a fairly expansive set of positive remarks about the relationship - was driven by the Democratic administration’s need to cater to its “domestic constituency”. These include a set of progressive lawmakers, Muslim groups and human rights organisations.
The minister said India also had views about the human rights situation, including in the US. “We take up human rights issues when they arise in this country, especially when it pertains to our community. We had a case yesterday. That’s really where we stand on that matter.”
-
Russia tells Ukraine to 'watch out' after it captures pro-Kremlin politician
Russia on Wednesday told Ukraine to "watch out" after its former Soviet neighbour captured pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk, turning down Kyiv's offer of a swap with a warning that those holding him might soon be detained themselves. One of President Vladimir Putin's close allies in Ukraine, Medvedchuk, was shown handcuffed and wearing the uniform of a Ukrainian soldier on Tuesday in a picture tweeted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
-
‘Unacceptable’: Russia ‘disagrees’ with Joe Biden's ‘genocide’ allegation
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday amounted Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine to “genocide”, and accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian”.
-
France's Emmanuel Macron refuses to term Russia's assault on Ukraine 'genocide'
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday refused to term Russia's offensive in Ukraine 'genocide' and said that the people of both countries are fraternal. His comments come in the backdrop of United States President Joe Biden calling the nearly two-month-old war in Ukraine 'genocide'. Highlighting the well-known crimes committed by the US in recent times, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added that such a remark from Joe Biden is hardly acceptable.
-
UN warns of trafficking as 40,000 more flee war-torn Ukraine
More than 40,000 more Ukrainian refugees fled in 24 hours, the United Nations said Wednesday, as it warned of traffickers seeking to exploit vulnerable women and children on the move. The UN refugee agency UNHCR said 4,656,509 Ukrainians had fled since Russia invaded on February 24 -- a figure up 40,679 on Tuesday's update. "The Ukrainian refugee crisis is a protection crisis for women and children," said UNHCR assistant high commissioner Gillian Triggs.
-
Ukraine is a 'crime scene', says ICC chief prosecutor after visiting Bucha town
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, on Wednesday visited the town of Bucha -- the scene of hundreds of civilian killings which Ukraine has blamed on Russian forces who occupied it for several weeks. "The law needs to be mobilised and sent into battle to protect civilians". Moscow has so far denied responsibility for the deaths and President Vladimir Putin has dismissed reports of Russian soldiers shooting civilians as "fake".
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics