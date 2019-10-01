e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

On secret tape, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi killers heard saying ‘will body, hips fit in bag’

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a self-styled moderniser, was feted by global leaders and business titans before the gruesome murder on October 2 last year.

world Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:54 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate last year.
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate last year.(@JKhashoggi/ Twitter)
         

Saudi operatives suspected of killing the journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country’s Istanbul consulate were heard joking and talking about dismemberment before his arrival, according to secret tapes heard by UN investigators.

Helena Kennedy, a British lawyer assisting the UN probe into Khashoggi’s death, said recordings she had heard from inside the kingdom’s mission in Turkey referred to the Saudi critic as a “sacrificial animal.”

“There was a discussion about ‘will the body and the hips fit into a bag this way’?”, she told BBC television’s Panorama documentary programme broadcast on Monday night.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a self-styled moderniser, was feted by global leaders and business titans before the gruesome murder on October 2 last year.

But the global fallout from the killing rendered him a pariah.

Kennedy said Turkish bugs in the Saudi consulate picked up a forensic pathologist suspected of cutting up Khashoggi’s body as saying, “I often play music when I’m cutting cadavers. Sometimes I have a coffee and a cigar at hand.”

The pathologist also says, “‘It’s the first time in my life that I’ve had to cut pieces on the ground -- even if you are a butcher and want to cut, he hangs the animal up to do so’,” she added.

“They speak about waiting for Khashoggi to arrive and they say, ‘Has the sacrificial animal arrived?’. You could hear them laughing, it’s a chilling business.”

Turkey handed over 45 minutes of recordings to the United Nations in order for them to investigate the incident.

Khashoggi visited the consulate to secure the divorce papers needed to marry his fiancee but did not make it out alive.

“There’s a point where you can hear Khashoggi moving from a man who is being a confident person, towards a sense of fear, a sense of rising anxiety, rising terror and then knowing something fatal is going to happen,” said Kennedy.

UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who also heard the tapes, said Khashoggi asked his suspected killers, “Are you going to give me an injection?”, to which they replied ‘yes’.”

She added: “The sound heard after that point indicates that he is being suffocated, probably with a plastic bag over his head.”

Shortly afterwards, Kennedy said the recording picked up someone saying, “he’s a dog, put this on his head, wrap it, wrap it.”

“One can only assume that they had removed his head,” she explained.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:54 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News