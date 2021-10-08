US does not want Pak to recognise Taliban govt before the international community: Report

The United States on Friday clarified that it does not want Pakistan to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan before the rest of the international community, people familiar with the developments told Pakistani media Dawn.

US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman, who is currently in Pakistan, met foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan national security advisor Moeed Yusuf, with whom she discussed the issues related to Afghanistan and regional security. The talk focused on the recognition of the Taliban government in Kabul, international sanctions on Afghanistan, access to Afghanistan and counter-terrorism cooperation, it was reported,

The US outlined to Pakistan that it wants the nation to ensure that the Taliban uphold its pledges made during the takeover of government in the war-torn nation. The US wants Pakistan to make sure that the Taliban respect inclusive governance, human rights, education for girls and allow women to work. It stressed that Pakistan should continue making efforts to soften the Taliban stance regarding these issues.

The Taliban have disallowed women from working in government offices and have not accommodated any woman minister in its Cabinet.

During the meeting with Qureshi, both Pakistan and the US agreed to work together for peace in Afghanistan. “We look forward to continuing to address pressing regional and global challenges,” Sherman said after meeting with Qureshi. Her meeting comes days after Qureshi met US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Sherman met Pakistan NSA Yusuf to also discuss the areas of cooperation in the US-Pakistan relationship as well as the Afghanistan situation. Moeed reiterated that the global community must not isolate Afghanistan and maintain contact with the interim government.

Sherman earlier visited New Delhi and held discussions with the Indian government regarding peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as the Indo-Pacific.