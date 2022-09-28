On Ukraine war, China calls for 'territorial integrity of all countries'
Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:48 AM IST
China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun further told a Security Council meeting that isolation and sanctions would only "lead to a dead end" after the United States called for the body to condemn Russia's referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine.
China told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that "territorial integrity" should be respected after Moscow held controversial annexation referendums in Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine.
"Our position and proposition on how to view and handle the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear: That is, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected," said ambassador Zhang Jun, whose government in Beijing is sometimes seen by the West as being too accommodating with Russia.
