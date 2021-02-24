Once broke a schoolmate's nose for using a racial slur, reveals Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday (local time) said that he once broke a schoolmate's nose after the then-friend used a racial slur during a locker room fight.

According to The Hill, the 44th US President shared the experience in an episode of his Spotify podcast with Bruce Springsteen, "Renegades," released Monday (local time).

"Listen, when I was in school, I had a friend. We played basketball together," Obama told the "Born in the USA" singer during a wide-ranging conversation on race.

"And one time we got into a fight and he called me a c---," The Hill quoted Obama as saying about 13 minutes into the episode before quipping of his Aloha State upbringing to chuckles from Springsteen, "Now first of all, ain't no c---s in Hawaii, right?"

"It's one of those things that -- where he might not even known what a c--- was -- what he knew was, 'I can hurt you by saying this,'" Obama added.

The country's first Black President added with a laugh, "And I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose. And we were in the locker room."

"Well done," Springsteen remarked.

"I explained to him -- I said, 'Don't you ever call me something like that,'" Obama recalled.

It is believed to the first time the former President has discussed the incident publicly, The Hill reported.

Hurling racial slurs, he said, comes down to "an assertion of status over the other."

"'I may be poor. I may be ignorant. I may be mean. I may be ugly. I may not like myself. I may be unhappy. But you know what I'm not?'" Obama said to Springsteen. "'I'm not you.'"

"That basic psychology that then gets institutionalized is used to justify dehumanizing somebody, taking advantage of 'em, cheatin' 'em, stealin' from 'em, killin' 'em, raping 'em," The Hill quoted Obama as saying.

"Whatever it is, at the end of the day it really comes down to that. And in some cases it's as simple as, you know, 'I'm scared I'm insignificant and not important. And this thing is the thing that's going to give me some importance,'" said Obama.

Obama has repeatedly discussed the lingering impacts of racism on American society, both in-office and since leaving it.

He evoked a racial slur in a 2015 interview to warn that America is not "cured" of racism. In his comments, made following a deadly shooting at a historically black church in South Carolina, Obama said, "It's not just a matter of it not being polite to say [the N-word] in public, The Hill reported.

"That's not the measure of whether racism still exists or not. It's not just a matter of overt discrimination. Societies don't, overnight, completely erase everything that happened 200 to 300 years prior," he added.

Spotify podcast titled 'Renegades: Born in the USA'.'Renegades: is an eight-episode that features the dynamic duo, who have been friends for over a decade.

